Legislators should be provided masks

Legislators should be provided masks

It has come to my attention that several Montana legislators have decided that they don't need to wear masks while the Legislature is in session.

This is incredibly irresponsible and it sets a bad example. N-95 masks should be given to the legislators who want to wear masks in order to protect them from their selfish colleagues.

To those of you who won't wear masks: never again say that you will do anything for your country. You've failed on one of the most simple tasks possible. The lives of our most vulnerable citizens and our health care workers are on your heads. Shame on you.

Traci Rasmusson,

Missoula

