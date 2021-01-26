Legislators should hear quote on fear

The door of my refrigerator, maybe yours too, has, over the years, been host to all manner of grade school art projects, family photos, comics cut from newspapers and quotations from persons famous and even unknown.

It is one of those "unknowns" that I suggest be read at the beginning of each session of the Montana legislature. It goes like this:

"For many, fear is the reflexive response to social change. They are threatened by what is outside their experience, by whatever is new or different or odd. And too often those fears get enshrined into law by pandering legislators, building walls to restrict what they don't even try to understand."

Curtis Gerke,

Missoula

