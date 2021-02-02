Legislators should support amendment

I am a Montana kid, born in the 1950s. Being from Helena, I ended up working seven sessions of the Legislature, mostly under Democrats. It was a lot more civil then.

And now? The ruling party appears to be successfully circumventing open meeting laws by just making sure they caucus half at a time, which is shady at best. What they want to do to harm transgender youth is not justice or equality.

House bill 168: “if passed, unions only negotiate for members, rather than the entire workforce.” This is "divide and conquer." The weakening of unions has paralleled the strengthening of corporations. The balance between the need for a safe workplace and protection of a business from unwarranted lawsuits is also being argued. Two seemingly incompatible priorities? Win-win solutions absolutely require a willingness to cooperate and put party affiliations and special interests aside. Please try a little harder, legislators.

The best news though is that Congress will have before it legislation to amend the Constitution so that once again corporations are not considered people. Ask your legislator to support passage of the amendment so Montana can ratify it. We really need for only human beings to be considered people!

Debbie Jakovac,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0