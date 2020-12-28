Legislators show lack of judgment

Recently, I have seen considerable publicity regarding the state legislature's intent to ignore a life-saving measure during its upcoming session: the wearing of masks while a killer pandemic rages across our state.

At every level of government, health-care officials are urging Americans to take one easy, uncomplicated action: wear a mask. Yet the Republican majority soon to assemble in Helena is ignoring and even denigrating this simple, life-saving step.

Thus my question: If these lawmakers cannot even perform an act as effortless as wearing a face covering (a modest step that could literally save their lives, and others'), then how in the world can we expect them to display the intelligence and judgment needed to craft and pass any kind of sensible legislation?

Many Republicans are claiming they don't want to see their "freedoms" usurped. Yeah. Their freedom to spread a deadly disease? Do these crazies think wearing a mask is more restrictive than lying wretchedly in a hospital bed with a bulky tube forced down their throats?

Republicans, take note: Such indefensible, life-threatening stupidity is a primary reason I did not vote for a single one of you last month.

John Russell,

Missoula

