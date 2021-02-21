 Skip to main content
Legislators tackling nonexistent problems

After viewing the dazzling display of “bad idea bills” originating in Helena, I have come to one conclusion that it’s time to add a line borrowed from the Hippocratic Oath to the one taken by Montana legislators, and that is, “First, do no harm.”

The range of nonexistent problems they are trying to legislate is mind-boggling. Unfortunately, we no longer have the common sense check we used to have.

I’m trying to understand who the current majority are seeking to benefit? The only answer I can conclude is an uneducated, rich, white, male, straight (but conflicted), fundamental Christian who loves to vape while drinking unmasked in a bar, twirling his pistol and seething over his inability to control his pregnant girlfriend.

Good grief! Is this is the caliber of legislation in Montana we must endure? Please focus on the real problems in our state and move us forward. Leave the nonsense at home.

A. Potter,

Missoula

