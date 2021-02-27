Legislators trying to intervene in medical care

The Republican Party has campaigned on freedom for individuals, more local control and decreased involvement of government in our daily lives. Why, then, are we seeing so many bills in our state legislature that bring the state into our lives — in some very intimate ways?

As a retired nurse practitioner (four years of school for a BSN, three more for a Masters), I am astonished that Republican legislators feel qualified and at ease intervening in complicated medical judgments and treatment, which have long been private between individuals and well-trained medical providers.

Considerable knowledge and understanding goes into difficult decisions made with patients about such things as abortions, end-of-life care, and treatment for gender dysphoria — but our state legislature has seen fit to intervene. There was even a proposed bill (House Bill 171) to govern the use of misoprostol — a drug that already has careful medical protocols.