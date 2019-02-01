Try 1 month for 99¢
Letter

Imagine my surprise when I saw the words “Republican” and “science” in the same sentence. A recent front-page article detailed how Montana Republican legislators are now proposing to “only use facts and science when making decisions,” regarding Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks policies.

Do these folks realize this approach means embracing evolution rather than creationism? And finally acknowledging man-caused climate change? Maybe they will be using “alternative” facts and science.

Mark Reinsel,

Missoula

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
1
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags