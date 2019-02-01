Imagine my surprise when I saw the words “Republican” and “science” in the same sentence. A recent front-page article detailed how Montana Republican legislators are now proposing to “only use facts and science when making decisions,” regarding Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks policies.
Do these folks realize this approach means embracing evolution rather than creationism? And finally acknowledging man-caused climate change? Maybe they will be using “alternative” facts and science.
Mark Reinsel,
Missoula