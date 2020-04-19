Legislators urge Montana to reopen paddlefish season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Steve Bullock and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Martha Williams:

The state of Montana is in uncharted territory with the COVID-19 virus. We understand the threat the state faces. Now more than ever, we need to keep available Montanans' outdoor activities and recreation.

We are concerned about the recent cancellation of the paddlefish season. While there is a threat in not keeping personal distance, there is also negative repercussions to closing Fish, Wildlife and Parks seasons. Weakening economic health, mental health and physical health are negative effects to closures.

Fishing and hunting are natural social distancing activities. Without outdoor activities, people will be more apt to congregated in urban areas, resulting in the adverse results you are trying to avoid.

We ask that you re-open the paddlefish season, and take into consideration the negative effects and keep open the remaining fishing and hunting seasons.

Rep. Matt Regier, HD 4,

Rep. Vince Ricci, HD 55,

Rep. Steve Gunderson, HD 1,

Sen. Mark Blasdel, SD 4,

Sen. Keith Regier, SD 3,

Sen. Jason Ellsworth, SD 43