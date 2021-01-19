Legislators wasting time on bills that do not improve lives

If you could improve just one condition with a piece of legislation, what would be your highest priority? I don’t know about you, but anything concerning high school and college sports, or telling trained and licensed medical professionals how to practice, would not be in my top 10 or even top 100.

That is why it was so disheartening to read the Missoulian stories on House bills 112 and 113 in today’s edition. We desperately need our legislators to help improve the real adverse conditions impacting the lives of many Montanans and shockingly, we have a legislator, John Fuller (dysrepresenting Kalispell) who devoted no doubt hundreds of hours of time of legislators and staff to create a bill concerning so few Montanans.

In fact, I read both bills and can see that if passed, they would not improve the lives of a single Montanan. We really need our legislators to focus on the really important things: education, public safety, health and our economy, and stay out of our bedrooms. And apparently now we have to tell Representative Fuller that we need him to stay out of our sports fields too.