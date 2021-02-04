 Skip to main content
Legislature fixates on exerting control

Before the November election (as I recall), Republican state candidates discussed almost no topics but jobs, the economy and more jobs.

How does that translate to the current legislature's fixation on such despicable actions as dismantling women's reproductive freedoms; punishing transgender youth and the doctors who want to help them; and erecting barriers to Montanans' voting rights (steps that obviously are intended to suppress the votes of Democrats)?

These contemptible efforts come from the party that claims it wants to remove government regulation from our lives. Yet all these moves amount to more government control. Not less. Republicans, you cannot argue otherwise.

And you call yourselves "freedom-loving"?

Of course (after Donald Trump), we probably should expect from right-wingers nothing less than these appalling, unending kinds of lies and hypocrisy.

And "more jobs"? The only jobs being created by Republicans in Helena will be roles for the lawyers who will find plenty of work in courts, getting these shameful, disgusting laws overturned.

John Russell, 

Missoula 

