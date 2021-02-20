Legislature making governor into king

Despite evidence, logic and the lawsuits that will follow many of the current bills, this Republican-controlled legislature is passing everything it can for one man — Greg Gianforte.

Many of these bills whittle away public lands; for instance, giving outfitters licenses for out of state hunters ahead of Montanans, curtly dismissing an initiative passed by the voters. Bills in the wings call for deregulation for polluting industries despite Montana’s constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment.

For a high-tech business looking to recruit the best and brightest, the biggest draw is Montana’s outdoor quality of life. Unrestricted trapping sours the dream of family outings; cutting regulations protecting water can foul the rivers that entice avid anglers, killing all the bull elk for trophies despoils hunting.

This governor with a history of rough, rude behavior is on a mission to be king of Montana, and he has only been in office less than a month. The 2021 legislature is one of the least responsive to the public in Montana’s history, exercising the great overreach we are witnessing.