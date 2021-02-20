Legislature making governor into king

We are witnessing the creation of a king in Montana. With the state under the control of a Republican Legislature, bill after bill is being pushed, all under the control of one man, Greg Gianforte.
These bills are designed to expand trapping, even on private property, allow wolves to be snared and expand the season for their killing and trapping, rein in conservation easements, pay ranchers three times the money for livestock lost to predators while giving them the right to shoot grizzlies.
But it does not stop there; Gianforte wants nuclear power plants without citizen participation. He wants to sideline alternative energy, eliminate abortion, and he’s even redirecting marijuana tax profits away from voter-approved conservation to cover his tax cuts for the wealthy. His grand plan will remove environmental protection laws, take the vote for judges away from voters so he can appoint his hand-picked judges, hand the authority of Fish, Wildlife and Parks to hunters, anglers and trappers, and make trapping a constitutional right.
Do you recall citizens of this state demanding such changes? While some voted for Gianforte for less government and taxes, many could not conceive of the cruel approach he and this legislature are taking. All of this foments the take-and-destroy mentality; the Wall St. Journal article called Montana No. 1 per capita in hate groups in the nation.
Despite evidence, logic and the lawsuits that will follow many of the current bills, this Republican-controlled legislature is passing everything it can for one man — Greg Gianforte.
Many of these bills whittle away public lands; for instance, giving outfitters licenses for out of state hunters ahead of Montanans, curtly dismissing an initiative passed by the voters. Bills in the wings call for deregulation for polluting industries despite Montana’s constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment.
For a high-tech business looking to recruit the best and brightest, the biggest draw is Montana’s outdoor quality of life. Unrestricted trapping sours the dream of family outings; cutting regulations protecting water can foul the rivers that entice avid anglers, killing all the bull elk for trophies despoils hunting.
This governor with a history of rough, rude behavior is on a mission to be king of Montana, and he has only been in office less than a month. The 2021 legislature is one of the least responsive to the public in Montana’s history, exercising the great overreach we are witnessing.
The question remains what is Montana? From my perspective, it is an egalitarian place built on respect for each other and for the grandeur of a place we call home. It is a refuge for rare and sensitive wildlife lost in much of the country. It is a place of unions and fairness.
But the new regime demands complete control and the removal of safeguards that protect our beauty and spirit, ignoring the freedom that has been such a part of our character.
We are being sold on the cheap. Our governor and the profiteers who bet on him will pillage and privatize Montana, while those of us who work hard and love this place will be left with the ashes of Gianforte’s tenure, unless we are willing to fight and fight hard for our values, our wildlife and our lands. He must be stopped or Montana will be the loser.
Jerry Black,
Missoula