Legislature making MT a better place?

During the past 14 years of bipartisan government in Montana, the Republicans and Democrats have had to cooperate to enact legislation that both parties could support. Politicians were willing to work across the aisle for the good of Montana.

This no longer appears to be the case. The untethered conservative ideology is showing its face and it’s not pretty. Voter suppression, extreme gun laws, optional use of masks, science skepticism, transgender attacks, anti-abortion, union busting, limiting local government control, and lower taxes for the wealthy. What happened with the focus on jobs, less government and equitable tax laws?

When the dust settles on the 67th Legislature in early April, will Montana be a better place?

Craig McClure,

Polson

