I am the president of the Missoula CLC (Central Labor Council) and I recently read that so-called “Right to Work” will be a big issue in the legislature this year. As a younger worker, these attacks on the middle class worry me. Workers in states with “Right to Work” laws earn almost $9,000 less/year, receive fewer benefits, and are more likely to die in the workplace. As someone who has many working years left before retirement, I am worried about the effect that “Right to Work” would have on me and my family. Instead of trying to fix something that isn’t broken and engaging in such partisan, divisive tactics, the legislature should focus on real issues like balancing the budget and improving education. Thank you very much for your time and consideration of my views on this issue.