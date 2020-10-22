 Skip to main content
Lessons from Psychology 101

It does not matter which side of the political arena you sit in, our 2020 campaign has been extremely difficult. Mostly, I follow Donald Trump's lies, attempting to understand what is his motivation to mislead us.

I am grappling to understand how Trump could attack Dr. Fauci, who only wants for each of us to be healthy and our nation and world to heal. 

My thinking today goes back to a Psychology 101 class I took in 1963, when I was a freshman in college. The following are two tried and true methods to attempt to throw the other guy off balance.

First is to deflect the issues back to the other person, also, using others as your scapegoat. 

Second is when a person points their finger at someone else and speaks in a derogatory manner; actually this person is talking about themselves. When you point your finger at others to call them idiots, mother-haters or incompetent, you have three fingers pointing at yourself.

We can only hope and pray that our next president will be a person with honesty, empathy, integrity and competency to bring our country back together and to serve as a model of democracy once more.

This person is Joe Biden.

Patricia Waylett,

Missoula

