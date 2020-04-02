Lessons from the 1918 flu pandemic not learned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 1918, with the Spanish flu ravaging military personnel in the Philadelphia, Penn., area, Wilmer Krusen, Philadelphia’s public health director, assured the public that the stricken soldiers were only suffering from the old-fashioned seasonal flu and it would be contained before infecting the civilian population. He refused to recommend cancellation of a large parade in September 1918 in the city, involving hundreds of thousands, greatly spreading the virus.

Numerous countries around the globe enacted universal health care in the 1920s as a result of the pandemic, Russia being the first. The U.S. chose to improve its health-care system, but chose to rely on employer-sponsored healthcare.

Unfortunately, 100 years in the future, we find lessons not learned in ignorant public servants dispelling the threat of a pathogenic COVID-19 virus, and the misguided reliance on an employer voluntarily to furnish health-care needs, when work becomes uncertain.

In hindsight, William Krusen’s negligence can be understood, considering that viruses were not identified for influenza in 1918. The careless actions of public figures in 2020 are much less understood or forgiven. The 2020s are a time to again re-evaluate our health-care system, and government seriously.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

