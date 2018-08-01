I was horror-struck at the gun owner's (July 27) letter, "Experienced gun owner favors law," when I thought: "This man has been packing heat for a long time while condemning law-abiding citizens who seek to educate us and support our right to own a gun."
This man imagines himself as a legal scholar, imploring us to join in this condemnation with no legal basis. His plea is based solely on his know-how around guns; enforced as an "experienced gun owner" waving his guns in our face.
The so-called "common-sense ordinance" our city fathers passed was ruled unlawful. The Montana attorney general ruled that the ordinance violated state law, and that Missoula had no right to independently regulate the sale of firearms.
I'm content with letting the lawyers debate this in court while ignoring the meaningless arm waving seen in the public square.
Donald Bergoust,
Missoula