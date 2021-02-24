The Fish Wildlife and Parks in Montana is perhaps the best example of a properly functioning wildlife agency in all 50 states. Montanans have amazing opportunities to hunt and fish in this great state largely because the FWP has managed game species based upon the best science. All hunters in Montana have had an equal chance at hunting opportunities based upon FWPs commitment to public access. block management and other programs. FWP has not and should never favor one user group to the detriment of your average Montana hunter. Money and politics have no place in determining game laws. Science and habitat, population levels, sex ratios, and carrying capacity should be deciding factors.
Governor Gianforte's attempting to “change the direction” of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to favor large landowners like him as well as outfitters. According to some Montana legislators FWP has favored “hard left partisan interest groups” such as Montana Wildlife Federation, Back Country Hunters and Anglers, Montana Sportsman’s Alliance, Trout Unlimited, Backcountry Horseman and Montana Bow Hunters Association. These are not partisan groups nor are they left leaning. These disparaged organizations are some of the main advocates for wildlife, hunting and habitat. They are made up of both republicans and democrats because what they really care about is access to public lands and healthy wildlife populations with equal hunting access to all Montanans.
Pushing Andrew McKean, an esteemed wildlife and hunting proponent, off the Fish and Wildlife Commission in favor of large land owners, outfitters and oil and gas company owners does not bode well for Montana Sportsman. If Governor Gianforte and some of our legislators have their way FWP will be forced to sacrifice management for appeasement to special interests. All hunters, anglers and public land users should keep their eye on the current Montana legislators and the governor. Let FWP do its job based upon input from a wildlife commission with fish and wildlife management experience and knowledge not pressure from political special interests. Montana offers some of the best sportsman opportunities anywhere in the United States with equal opportunity for all. Only through due public diligence will this legacy be maintained.
Chris Scranton,
Stevensville