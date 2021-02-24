Pushing Andrew McKean, an esteemed wildlife and hunting proponent, off the Fish and Wildlife Commission in favor of large land owners, outfitters and oil and gas company owners does not bode well for Montana Sportsman. If Governor Gianforte and some of our legislators have their way FWP will be forced to sacrifice management for appeasement to special interests. All hunters, anglers and public land users should keep their eye on the current Montana legislators and the governor. Let FWP do its job based upon input from a wildlife commission with fish and wildlife management experience and knowledge not pressure from political special interests. Montana offers some of the best sportsman opportunities anywhere in the United States with equal opportunity for all. Only through due public diligence will this legacy be maintained.