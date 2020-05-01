Let hair clients decide for selves

Let hair clients decide for selves

{{featured_button_text}}

Open up the hair salons and barber shops! Let us make our own decision to go or not.

Debbie Tholstrom,

Frenchtown

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fewer Confederate battle flags
Letters

Fewer Confederate battle flags

Recently I spent a few days at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena and was dismayed to see a truck in the parking lot flying a large confederate flag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News