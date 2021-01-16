 Skip to main content
Let local health departments take measures to fight communicable diseases

Let local health departments take measures to fight communicable diseases

House Bill 121 would mandate that directives and ordinances made by the local Montana health departments had to be reviewed by our biennial legislature, which could amend, rescind or change those ordinances.

Public health authority has been relied upon during the diphtheria, polio, measles and H1N1 epidemics. Isolation, quarantine, masking and hand-washing are tried-and-true communicable disease control practices. Public health officials are doctors, nurses, sanitarians and health specialists who have learned the science to apply during a communicable disease outbreak.

The book of Leviticus in the Old Testament lays out communicable disease measures; yes, these measures have been around for that long! What is the purpose? To protect our citizens.

In Michigan, former Gov. Rick Snyder chose to neuter local jurisdictions' authority and made his own appointments to make and change the local ordinances. Those appointees in Flint, Mich., elected to change the water source from Lake Michigan to a more corrosive river source. This corroded the lead from the water distribution system into the drinking water. As you remember, children drank from that water source and experienced severe lead poisoning, which will affect them for their lifetime.

Beth Cottingham,

Helena

