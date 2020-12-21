Let others decide what to call you

Dr. (PhD) Tanglin writes (guest column, Dec. 20) that she worries about seeming pretentious when she attaches "Dr." to her name, and attributes this anxiety to culturally conditioned fear that she may not be conforming to "expected female behavior."
Dr. Tanglen was a university professor and is now director of Humanities Montana — two positions requiring high-level management skills. So how did she get these positions if American culture considers females to be incapable of possessing these skills?
My advice to Dr. Tanglin is to use and expect the "Dr." in formal, written documents, but don't demand that the honorific title be used in conversations. If she does, she will be considered pretentious because she is pretentious. People will call her doctor when they feel it is necessary or appropriate. She should allow them to make that decision.
We live in an informal culture wherein titles generally are not used when addressing each other. At times we feel comfortable using first names or nicknames. I taught in a community college, and my secretary would at times address me as Jeffie Weffie. No problem. I told my students to address me as Mr. Watkins or Jeff, whatever made them comfortable. Jeffie Weffie would be out of bounds.
All of the instructors assumed we all had degrees and there was no point in making a point of them.
I have a master's degree. If Randi Tanglen insisted that I call her Doctor Tanglen, I would insist that she call me Master Watkins. What a wonderful world we would live in.
Why didn't the editor put "Dr." in front of Tanglen's name?
Jeff Watkins,
Lolo
