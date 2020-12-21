Let others decide what to call you

Dr. (PhD) Tanglin writes (guest column, Dec. 20) that she worries about seeming pretentious when she attaches "Dr." to her name, and attributes this anxiety to culturally conditioned fear that she may not be conforming to "expected female behavior."

Dr. Tanglen was a university professor and is now director of Humanities Montana — two positions requiring high-level management skills. So how did she get these positions if American culture considers females to be incapable of possessing these skills?

My advice to Dr. Tanglin is to use and expect the "Dr." in formal, written documents, but don't demand that the honorific title be used in conversations. If she does, she will be considered pretentious because she is pretentious. People will call her doctor when they feel it is necessary or appropriate. She should allow them to make that decision.