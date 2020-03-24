Let's look out for one another

I know how so many people are feeling now. Because I feel it, too.

People are panicked about getting sick, scared about job loss and bills, and the safety of their loved ones.

Worst of all, the political response to this has been embarrassingly insufficient. We gave trillions to the banks and Wall Street, and nobody, Democratic or Republican, can manage a relief bill for the people.

And now, Donald Trump wants to prematurely end the lockdown so that the stock market can recuperate, while more and more people will be open to illness and the hospitals will become more overrun.

Once this ends, don't forget how terrifying it felt when your leaders abandoned you. Don't forget how your health was less important to them than corporate bailouts and Wall Street profits.

Let's use this moment to create mutual aid in our own communities. Let's set up phone trees in our neighborhoods to make sure our most vulnerable get what they need. Let's check in on one another and share what resources we have.

There is no "pulling yourself up by your bootstraps" in a pandemic. We have to look out for one another. We're all in this together.

Charlie McPherson,

Missoula

