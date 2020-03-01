Let's stay on standard time

Isn’t it nice to have light later in the day now? And the morning when we get up is still filled with light.

Let’s leave the time at regular Mountain Standard Time, letting us feel the normal progression into spring. In a few days we face again the change to Daylight Saving Time, once more having to get up in the dark and adjust our sleep patterns. We’ve been on the regular time for only four months.

Please talk to our legislators to use reason and make it possible to have a more stable pattern for our days.

Roberta (Bobbi) Prange,

Missoula

