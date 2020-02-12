Let senators know people had enough

The republic will survive Donald Trump; it has endured worse presidents. The republic will not survive when 100 senators can blatantly disregard the oaths they took to protect and defend the Constitution — not the Republican Party, not the Democratic Party, not the president — and to be impartial jurors in the impeachment trial of Trump.

The senators all stood in the Capitol Building and swore an oath to God, and proceeded to violate that oath in the most public way possible. When elected representatives of the people can commit perjury with no apparent consequences, the republic will fall.

So, we the governed have a choice; we can continue to put up with this nonsense and watch the republic crumble, or we can let them all know we've had enough.

And in the end, those elected officials will not have to answer to me, you or anybody else. But they will have to answer to God. And good luck with that.

Steve Bertness,

Clinton

