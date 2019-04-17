{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

I don't understand. Voters will decide a $1.4 million levy tax hike to help hire and train 10 new firefighters. Seems to be a good use of money.

However, the county, fairground, weed district and Missoula Insectarium organization want to spend $10 million of existing mill levies to build a state-of-the-art house for bugs, insects, weeds, gardens, et al." There will not be a taxpayer vote whether or not to build the weed facility/insectarium.

Not sure this is worth $10 million. I am sure there should be a taxpayer vote. Is this a procedural or political problem?

Bill Kopetski,

Missoula

