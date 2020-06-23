Let the professionals do the protecting

Let the professionals do the protecting

In his letter of June 17, Gary Marbut states, “There are a lot of firearms in Montana.” This is true. And it is certainly true that according to the Second Amendment, individual Montanans have the right to keep and bear arms. Marbut then goes on to make the implausible suggestion that if you “fear” the presence of armed vigilantes at a peaceful protest in front of a municipal courthouse, that perhaps “Montana is not a good fit for you.” Not true! These organized, armed militias are showing up to intimidate people expressing their First Amendment rights to gather and speak their opinion. This show of force is not normal and fear is an appropriate response. We hear these armed groups saying they are there to provide protection. From what and for whom? We have local professionals; fire, police and court systems, to provide protection to people and property. These tactics of intimidation have no place in our friendly and safe Missoula community.

Mary Jones,

Missoula

