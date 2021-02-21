Let voters elect nonpartisan judges

This session it would appear representatives from our Legislature are attempting to pass legislation granting a governor the power to fill vacancies in our courts (and the Public Service Commission) without giving voice to the people of Montana. These bills are already hearing opposition from the State Bar of Montana, the Montana Judges Association, the Montana Defense Trial Lawyers Association and more.
Currently, our nonpartisan judges are are elected by the people. To allow the executive branch to dictate the judiciary would destroy our third branch of government in Montana. This would allow any governor — current or future and from either party — to appoint a judiciary without the benefit of checks and balances the way the Montana Constitution was designed.
Please call your representatives and urge them to oppose bills that take the elections of public officials out of the hands of voters, like Senate bills 139 and 140. Tell them you believe we the people should have the power to elect an independent judiciary and members of the PSC — they should not be appointed by one governor, no matter what party they are from.
Violet Hopkins,
Missoula