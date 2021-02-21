 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Let voters elect nonpartisan judges

Let voters elect nonpartisan judges

{{featured_button_text}}

This session it would appear representatives from our Legislature are attempting to pass legislation granting a governor the power to fill vacancies in our courts (and the Public Service Commission) without giving voice to the people of Montana. These bills are already hearing opposition from the State Bar of Montana, the Montana Judges Association, the Montana Defense Trial Lawyers Association and more.

Currently, our nonpartisan judges are are elected by the people. To allow the executive branch to dictate the judiciary would destroy our third branch of government in Montana. This would allow any governor — current or future and from either party — to appoint a judiciary without the benefit of checks and balances the way the Montana Constitution was designed.

Please call your representatives and urge them to oppose bills that take the elections of public officials out of the hands of voters, like Senate bills 139 and 140. Tell them you believe we the people should have the power to elect an independent judiciary and members of the PSC — they should not be appointed by one governor, no matter what party they are from.

Violet Hopkins,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racism is real, hasn't left MT
Letters

Racism is real, hasn't left MT

Montana has been hurt by Trumpism. I cannot tell you how many of my relatives and extended family members have been told to "go back where the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News