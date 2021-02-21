Let voters elect nonpartisan judges

This session it would appear representatives from our Legislature are attempting to pass legislation granting a governor the power to fill vacancies in our courts (and the Public Service Commission) without giving voice to the people of Montana. These bills are already hearing opposition from the State Bar of Montana, the Montana Judges Association, the Montana Defense Trial Lawyers Association and more.

Currently, our nonpartisan judges are are elected by the people. To allow the executive branch to dictate the judiciary would destroy our third branch of government in Montana. This would allow any governor — current or future and from either party — to appoint a judiciary without the benefit of checks and balances the way the Montana Constitution was designed.