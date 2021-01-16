 Skip to main content
Let's celebrate full immunity by July 4

Let's celebrate full immunity by July 4

Joe Biden’s proposed vaccination plan shows the costs of our course of action. Do we attack the cause (virus), or the eﬀects (poor economy, lost jobs, etc.)?

A $20 billion bill, one time, might make us immune. The $1,880 billion down payment covers eﬀects. This on top of a $3 trillion earlier down payment for eﬀects, gone in the last 11 months. You, me, our children and grandchildren borrowed this and will pay it back! Do you feel safe, or lucky yet?

Do we knock it down, then back oﬀ and let it rise again and try to kill us? There are indications that once survived, immunity may start to diminish after five months. Some of you get a chance to survive again! A 1 million jabs a day rate (600 days to immunity) probably guarantees this over and over.

I propose 5 million jabs a day to kill it by July 4, and a $60 billion (one time) eﬀort to do that. Greater Missoula needs 1,300 jabs/day, Montana 13,000. Earmark some as carrots to get people to line up. The stick is an increasing chance to die.

Let’s celebrate the July 4, 2021, together as Full Immunity Day.

Ron Susott,

Missoula

