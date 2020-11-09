Let's seek common ground

I have been a Joe Biden fan for years. I actually wanted him to attain the Democratic nomination in 2008, but when he didn’t, I worked for the Obama/Biden campaign and even achieved an inaugural invitation.

Like many Americans, I was quite relieved when Biden won on Saturday, but the victory was tempered by the ensuing “blue wave.” The black and white paradigm shift from red to blue was offensive to me at a level I should have anticipated. I was in Portland for a conference last year albeit brazenly sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat due to extreme irritation at the Democratic initiated impeachment fiasco which I perceived as highly illegitimate and unconstitutional. At happy hour in a higher end seafood restaurant, I was bullied aggressively by an older gentleman who appeared well off. The staff did not say a thing. When I complained to the manager, he dismissed my concerns, saying that Portland and Oregon, generally, are exceedingly “blue” (as I was as a result of being attacked).

Suddenly, after Biden’s victory on CNN, elite black news commentators joined fervent liberal leaning white journalists to dissect the victory. They were so excited, they were practically foaming at the mouth. Images of George Floyd were resurrected as symbols of our collective oppression.