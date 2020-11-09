Let's seek common ground

I have been a Joe Biden fan for years. I actually wanted him to attain the Democratic nomination in 2008, but when he didn’t, I worked for the Obama/Biden campaign and even achieved an inaugural invitation.
Like many Americans, I was quite relieved when Biden won on Saturday, but the victory was tempered by the ensuing “blue wave.” The black and white paradigm shift from red to blue was offensive to me at a level I should have anticipated. I was in Portland for a conference last year albeit brazenly sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat due to extreme irritation at the Democratic initiated impeachment fiasco which I perceived as highly illegitimate and unconstitutional. At happy hour in a higher end seafood restaurant, I was bullied aggressively by an older gentleman who appeared well off. The staff did not say a thing. When I complained to the manager, he dismissed my concerns, saying that Portland and Oregon, generally, are exceedingly “blue” (as I was as a result of being attacked).
Suddenly, after Biden’s victory on CNN, elite black news commentators joined fervent liberal leaning white journalists to dissect the victory. They were so excited, they were practically foaming at the mouth. Images of George Floyd were resurrected as symbols of our collective oppression.
Remember that George Floyd was a suspected criminal attempting to pass a counterfeit bill which reportedly still had wet ink. We never heard more about his culpability. If he were involved in the counterfeit ring, that is a serious felony in this country. He is a big, strong man. I have known policemen who will tell you that subduing someone of that size and strength can be beyond challenging, especially when the crime the individual faces may encourage a desire for “suicide by cop.”
Let’s quit highlighting situations of racial injustice (and perhaps orchestrating them) to oversimplify a complicated broken system. It is about justice and all lives matter. Angry tattooed white young people with weapons here and elsewhere are also damaged, scared and oppressed, attempting to protect themselves and cope. Fear and trauma-induced vulnerability cross all conceptual barriers.
After Biden espoused and modeled careful adherence to COVID-19 protective measures, such as masks, social distancing, avoiding nonessential outings particularly that involve larger groups, revelers in Georgia and other places were shown recklessly exercising dangerous levels of interaction (i.e., superspreaders), similar or worse than Trump rallies. While I am certain he was aware of these celebrations, Biden failed to address concerns about this in his victory speech, perhaps in an effort to avoid quelling the spirit.
I was offended like most rational Americans of both political parties by many of Trump’s actions and statements, but I am not black and white about people or situations, which are systemically dynamic. Trump accrued a number of positive accomplishments, some of which came about due to his energy and unfiltered verbiage. He says what he means and seems to mean what he says, right wrong or indifferent, much like many children with autism with whom I have worked professionally. He is definitely socially unique to be as generous as possible.
In conclusion, please listen to Biden’s statements about ending the demonization of people. It heals nothing. Trump worked hard, accomplished some positive things and also did and said many things that were offensive. Remember there are legitimate elements within the platform of both parties. It is a matter of perspective. Let’s let go of the animosity and seek the common ground inherent in our core humanity and desire for harmony and true collaborative change.
Tami Williams,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!