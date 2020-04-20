Let's support student musicians, artists

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Since the virus outbreak, the media has invested a great deal of time, paper, ink and digits recognizing the season-ending and often career-ending impact of canceled practices and events of student-athletes. But, let’s not forget about the equally deserving student-musicians, artists, actors and dancers whose lives, too, have been negatively affected by the necessary shutdown.

These people, of all ages and levels of experience, have invested a great deal of time, money and effort in obtaining instruction, equipment and skills required of those in their craft. Musical concerts, recitals, festivals and competitions, art exhibitions, theater productions and dance performances have been canceled.

These students also deserve our collective support, praise, concern and attention. Let’s give it to them, too!

Thomas H. Cook,

emeritus professor of music,

University of Montana,

Missoula