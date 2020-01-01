This is in response to a Jerry O’Malley from a letter on Dec. 26 in which he stated that Donald Trump supporters do not demonstrate that they know right from wrong and also have no standards or values.
This man could not possibly know whether or not specific persons he does not know have values or standards, and he does not quantify or qualify his generalizations with valid, specific facts to substantiate what he writes.
O’Malley, in the midst of your narrow-mindedness clouded by your far left-wing, hateful ideology, you might learn that some people vote for issues, such as pro-life, a strong military and certain immigration policies, which conform to their values, which may be differ from your own.
You might think about educating yourself on logic and principles of argumentation before you write another letter with nothing but unsupported, emotion-filled generalizations; otherwise, no matter what your political persuasion may or may not be, your lack of specific support of your points lends them to lack validity and makes your letter to be grossly lacking in constructiveness and of no great benefit to anyone.
Jeffrey E. Hughes,
Missoula