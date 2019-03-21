Rarely does a letter to the Missoulian so completely capture the central problem that plagues our public discourse as that of Jim Greaves of Thompson Falls (March 18).
Greaves apparently opposes U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s efforts to place a constitutional amendment before voters to regulate corporate campaign spending. Rather than offer any reasoned opposition to that proposal, Greaves merely accuses the senator of somehow attempting to steal government funds through this legislation, and goes on to make fun of the senator’s disability of missing fingers. Sadly, that is what now passes for public debate.
Patrick Duffy,
Missoula