In response to Sarah FitzGerald's letter of Dec. 4:
Your letter in response to Henry Fowler's letter of Nov. 28 was beautifully written. Your grandparents lived lives of quiet dignity. I wish I'd had the opportunity to know them. They chose how to view themselves and live their lives. They made courageous choices in order to support their family.
Your letter honors their lives, your heritage and gave us a brief glimpse into important lessons they shared with your family. I hope you'll continue writing and sharing your thoughts. Well done.
Shea Ketcham,
Missoula