Letter ignorant of homelessness

Dear Melody Bryan:

I would like to address this paragraph in your (April 19)  letter:

"Anyone with common sense knew this was going to turn into another Reserve Street. These people are homeless because they want to be. We can only help those who want to help themselves."

This is the most hateful thing I have ever read.

How many homeless do you know? Have you ever asked why they are homeless?

My family has been homeless more than once through no fault of ours. Being homeless is a lot of fun, you should try it.

Mike Dey,

Misssoula

