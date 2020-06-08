Letter portrays white Republicans as dangerous

In his letter to the Missoulian tagged “ Trump's tone of oppression ” (June 5), Jim Watts shares an aberration he’s dealing with: his own political tone and inane portrayal of the turmoil around the murder of George Floyd.

Allow me to take exception to Watts, who “speaks softly” with “the tone that resonates,” lulling us into thinking Watts is harmless and has something intelligent to say. In his vision, he “carries a big stick” and is flailing away with gibberish, trying to intimidate because he must not let this sleeping dog lie. After all, these are his political rivals: “violent” and “white” bad cops defending their habitat of “cultural and racial differences.”