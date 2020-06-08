Letter portrays white Republicans as dangerous

Letter portrays white Republicans as dangerous

{{featured_button_text}}

In his letter to the Missoulian tagged “Trump's tone of oppression” (June 5), Jim Watts shares an aberration he’s dealing with: his own political tone and inane portrayal of the turmoil around the murder of George Floyd.

Allow me to take exception to Watts, who “speaks softly” with “the tone that resonates,” lulling us into thinking Watts is harmless and has something intelligent to say. In his vision, he “carries a big stick” and is flailing away with gibberish, trying to intimidate because he must not let this sleeping dog lie. After all, these are his political rivals: “violent” and “white” bad cops defending their habitat of “cultural and racial differences.”

His vision likens white Republicans as more dangerous than the bad cop who murdered George Floyd. That's quite a stretch, even for a Democrat in sheep’s clothing.

Donald Bergoust,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump is looter to worry about
Letters

Trump is looter to worry about

Looting — Wikipedia: "Looting, also referred to as sacking, ransacking, plundering, despoiling... and pillaging, is indiscriminate taking of g…

Trump's tone of oppression
Letters

Trump's tone of oppression

Here is the tone that resonates from President Trump and the Republicans regarding the unrest brought on by the systemic and violent white dom…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News