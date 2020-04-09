Letter praising Trump must have been satire

When I read Jay Stanford’s letter to the editor (April 8), I was about to choke with rage until I realized it was written tongue in cheek. Every quality he bestowed on the president is the opposite of Donald Trump’s actual action, i.e., natural born leader, proactive, establishing the U.S. as a world leader; it was just too much!

Thanks for the laugh. During these unsettling times, a little humor can go a long way.

Linda Greiner,

Missoula

