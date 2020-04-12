Letter revealed lack of compassion

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This letter is in response to Warren Little’s letter to the editor (Missoulian, April 7).

In your quest to condemn the efforts of our governor (whom you obviously do not like) to protect the working poor in Montana from financial ruin in a time of crisis, you show your true colors: a lack of human compassion.

Do you really not believe that some working families in Montana are “one paycheck away” from bankruptcy? And that the legal rights of landlords and utility companies in a time of crisis are more important than the survival of the poor? Do you not see the governor’s efforts as addressing real effects of the pandemic?

Your letter perpetuates the stereotype that lawyers have no heart. Your letter blames victims of the pandemic by referring to those who cannot afford their rents during this crisis as “deadbeats.” Shame on you!

And speaking of making press conferences every day in order to help a re-election campaign and spread misinformation about the status of the pandemic in our nation, well, that would be our president.

Peggy Cordell,