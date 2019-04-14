Congratulations, Barry Hartman (letters to the editor, April 7)! I believe you may have won for the most falsehoods in one letter.
Your letter reads like it came straight from Breitbart News or Fox. It would take way more than my allotted 200 words to adequately respond to your so-called "facts." Suffice it to say that anyone not drinking the Kool-Aid of fake news can easily refute your points with just a few minutes with Google.
And you might also want to educate yourself on what a democratic socialist country like Norway or Sweden really is.
Roger Holtom,
Missoula