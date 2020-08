× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I had to read the Aug. 21 letter "Had enough" from Dottie Johnshoy a couple of times to see if what I was reading was correct.

On the one hand, she doesn't condone vandalism; yet on the other, she is trying to justify it.

If one ever wondered what is wrong with our country today, it was that letter defending vandalism to further your ideals.

Greg Tollefson,

Missoula

