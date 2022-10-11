Letter the editor: Make the switch to renewables now

We are Montanans, and we care about each other. We want affordable energy, a healthy environment, and an economy that benefits us all. This is possible, and the time is now. Unfortunately, the leadership at NorthWestern Energy is prioritizing massive profits (CEO Bob Rowe makes over $60K a week!) over our needs. They are seeking a permanent 25% increase in electricity, yet are refusing to prioritize reliable and less expensive energy sources. Wind and solar are reliable and less expensive than coal or methane, and there are well proven ways to store energy for when it's needed. In other parts of the West renewables are growing a well-paid workforce (South Dakota has almost 2,000 good paying jobs in wind, while we haven’t reached 100 despite having excellent natural potential). NWE leadership is hoping to invest in the most expensive options for power generation (methane and nuclear), pass the cost to us, and keep the wealth. We want a future with affordable, locally produced, clean, and reliable energy. A future with a livable climate, in which farmers can grow their crops and kids can spend summer outside. We want NWE leadership to make the switch to renewables now.