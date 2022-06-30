Letter to t he editor: Time to improve Fairgrounds

Our Missoula County Fairgrounds is an important part of our community, providing opportunities for connection, agricultural learning and recreation. Back in 1913, when Missoula County voters approved community funding to purchase the site for $16,000, the new fairgrounds was situated on Missoula’s outskirts. Today, it’s a fixture in Missoula’s Midtown, and though it’s surrounded by residential and commercial development, it still provides connection to our rural roots and western Montana traditions.

Home to the Western Montana Fair, youth agricultural programs such as 4-H and FFA, Glacier Ice Rink and the coming addition of the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, Missoula County families like ours use and enjoy our Missoula County Fairgrounds for a variety of activities year-round. My family has enjoyed three generations in the 4-H program and turned their 4-H learning experiences into successful lives, careers and community.

For more than 100 years the Missoula County Fairgrounds has served our community well, but demand on the facilities have only increased as our community grows. It’s time to reinvest, update and improve our fairgrounds to meet the growing need, maintain the connection to our history and continue to serve our community for many years to come.

Joey Hennes,

Missoula

