Letter to the editor: $2.5B surplus?

Too much money is a good problem to have but how to spend it gets thorny. I’d like to see a clear and simple accounting of just where it all came from. Some of it was clearly federal money given to the states for specific purposes. Shouldn’t we use it there? Some of it was tax revenue voted on and approved for certain policies and actions and then stolen by the Legislature and put in the general fund for their pet projects — think marijuana tax revenue.

Some legislators want to give a rebate to property owners. What about renters? Some want to give a rebate to state tax payers. OK, how much? A few hundred dollars is good but what’s it going to cost for a new tire and rim and suspension after you hit a major pothole? Ravalli County is supposed to be repaving 15 miles of road per year but only has the money for 5 miles.

Average starting teacher salary in Montana is $38,224. NFL waterboy — $53,000. Hmmm.

The money is already out of our pockets. Take less from us in coming years but use this windfall for the most good for the most people.

Mark Van Loon,

Hamilton