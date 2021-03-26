 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: 2nd Amendment restricts government

Letter to the editor: 2nd Amendment restricts government

{{featured_button_text}}

“I don't need to wait another minute,” Joe Biden said, pushing for gun reform in Congress.

While the Founders never intended the creation of an unregulated individual right to guns, the Second Amendment was specifically directed at preventing abuses by the federal government.

In those days, there was no standing federal army and civilian forces (called militias) were within the states. English history demonstrated these abuses as well as how to prevent them; only raise a federal army (full-time, paid troops) when the need to fight a foreign adversary arose. Until then, the citizenry retains the responsibility for protecting themselves. Any federal restriction impedes that ability.

The Second Amendment was successful and the specific abuse which drove the adoption of this amendment disappeared. But other abuses by the federal government have increased. The principle behind the Second Amendment remains, as does its need.

Regardless of where one stands on gun control, we should see the prerogative of gun regulation resides in the statehouses, not the White House. The president certainly can use his "bully pulpit" to solicit legislation through the states. But Montana officials should remind the president and Congress the Second Amendment is a stern restriction on them.

Duane Cook,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tired of being 'canceled'
Letters

Tired of being 'canceled'

I am very tired of having my rights confiscated and being forced into accepting nonsense theories about immutable facts that cannot be overtur…

SB260 not in public's interest
Letters

SB260 not in public's interest

There's no question about it: If the state of Montana insists on putting a highway through the parking lot of your business, it's taking your …

Speaking out
Letters

Speaking out

As I am writing this letter, I realize that it will not be seen by many. That's OK. I am simply speaking out. And speaking out is important an…

GOP did not help you
Letters

GOP did not help you

Thank-you President Biden, Vice President Harris, Senator Tester and all other members of Congress who voted to pass the American Rescue plan …

The old ways got us here
Letters

The old ways got us here

Simple truth ... the first Cares Act help came to cover the need of the donor class. (Saved a lot of hardworking folks too). It is why it move…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News