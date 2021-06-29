 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: 3 questions for better discourse
Letter to the editor: 3 questions for better discourse

Words like "confront" and "challenge" pervaded the news in advance of President Biden's recent foreign trip. In any adversarial situation, there is a better way to proceed than by speaking words that presage discord, hostility and antagonism.

If you are faced with an adversarial situation (individually or as a member of a group), consider asking the other party the following question: what three things would make life better for you? And then ask: what three needs of yours, if fulfilled, would allow us to have a better relationship?

After recovering from the shock of hearing the above questions, and having taken time to plan thoughtful answers, dialogue can begin on how to achieve the goals of everyone involved.

Worth a try? Yes!

As Winston Churchill said: "To jaw-jaw is better than to war-war."

Norman G. Lavery,

Missoula

