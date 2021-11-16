Letter to the editor: 350 Montana challenging 'pre-approval'

It’s time for a quick attaboy. With the help of three Missoula electricity consumers, 350 Montana is challenging the state’s “pre-approval” statute.

Using this law, NorthWestern Energy has padded its profit margin at the expense of its ratepayers.

First, in 2008, the Montana Public Service Commission used the statute to inflate NorthWestern’s purchase of 30 percent of Colstrip-4. The company purchased that portion of the coal plant for $187 million, but the PSC added $404 to NorthWestern’s rate base. If you’re a NorthWestern ratepayer, you’re paying off the extra $217 million until 2042. That’s why NorthWestern wants to keep this polluting coal plant going.

The funny business continued in 2014 when the PSC “pre-approved” NorthWestern’s purchase of Montana’s hydro-dams for $870 million with a $247 million “carbon adder.” A carbon adder is double-speak. In the seven years since “pre-approval,” there have been no added regulations or costs, but NorthWestern pockets its ratepayers’ “carbon adder” regardless.

The final kicker is that the PSC can’t reconsider any decision. If it’s “pre-approved,” it’s a done deal, and no amount of contrary findings can undo the extra fees in monthly bills.

“Pre-approval” is a shady deal, and I’m glad 350 Montana is challenging it.

Steve McArthur,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0