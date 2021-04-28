Letter to the editor: 5 things to know about vaccines

If you are vaccine hesitant, whatever your reasons, here are five points of information that you owe it to yourself to consider. They are from Dr. Tom Frieden, an American infectious disease and public health physician and former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

1. If you get infected with the virus, it will go all over your body and stay there for at least a week and be much more likely to cause you long-term problems than the vaccine.

2. If you get the vaccine, it will prime your immune system, but then the vaccine is gone. It will not be with you anymore.

3. More than 95% of the doctors who have been offered this vaccine have gotten it as soon as they can.

4. The more we vaccinate, the faster we can get back to growing our economy and getting jobs.

5. If people get vaccinated, we're going to save at least 100,000 lives of Americans who would otherwise be killed by COVID.

Fern Glass Boyd,

Missoula

