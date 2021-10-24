Letter to the editor: A candidate for the city I want to live in

When I heard the news that Dori Gilels was running to represent Ward 3, the future of Missoula ... amidst the throes of the pandemic, the housing crisis, the reality that climate change and social inequities can no longer be ignored ... the future, it grew brighter for me.

Not only do I see Dori as an authenticate, diplomatic and compromising leader and team player, but I see myself in her.

Dori is a mom. A creative. An outdoorsy Missoulian. An entrepreneur. Passionate about our place and it’s people. In love with the community. Hardworking.

Not sure about you, but it’s been hard to see myself in most politicians my whole life.

We are so lucky that Dori Gilels has decided to dedicate her time and energy to our city.

I hope you see yourself in Dori. She will listen to you and discuss issues with her colleagues with respect and wisdom and will help take Missoula to a place that makes us all proud. A fresh breath of air.

Dori for president. But for now, Missoula City Council, Ward 3, will suffice. Vote!

Aimee McQuilkin,

Missoula

