Letter to the editor: A child care strike? Imagine the impact

Childcare is essential for parents to be able to work and support their families, and businesses to have enough staff to operate.

Quality early education is essential for children to be able to thrive.

For far too long these dual responsibilities — childcare and early education — have been shouldered by Early Care and Education (ECE) professionals who work with children 0-5, and who earn some of the lowest wages of any occupation (in Montana, $9-$12 per hour).

Yet parents cannot pay more. Childcare is already one of the top expenses young families face, often topping $800-$1,000 per month.

It is time to find new childcare solutions, with ongoing public and private investments, that work for businesses, working parents, ECE professionals, and most of all, children.

A national movement calling for a "Childcare Strike" on May 9 is elevating the conversation. Some ECE providers may take part by closing, some by talking about this issue with parents for the first time. Everyone — parents, ECE professionals, businesses and community members — has a role to play in advocating for, and building, a better system.

You can learn more at MTAEYC.org, and communitychangeaction.org/childcare-may9/.

Grace Decker,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0