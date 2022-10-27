Letter to the editor: A clear choice in HD96

I live in House District 96 and recently received a venomous flyer sent out by the Montana Republican State Central Committee supporting their candidate for the House, Kathy Whitman. This flyer is a prime example of using fear-mongering and divisive rhetoric as campaign techniques instead of focusing on issues that matter to voters. As a voter in this district, I was insulted by this inflammatory garbage. Besides failing to even mention which race these candidates are running in, the Republican Committee's flyer misspelled Kathy Whitman's opponent's name, Jonathan Karlen, four times.