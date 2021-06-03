Letter to the editor: A confusing ticket system

Glacier National Park's "Going to the Sun" ticket system doesn't seem kosher.
During a recent camping trip to the Glacier National Park area, we met people from out of state who failed to get a ticket but were sold a $35 "car pass," thinking it would enable them to see the park. This proved false, as they were turned away more than once for no ticket or for trying to visit an area deemed "over capacity." Not once were they ever asked for this $35 GNP-only car pass.
This sure seems like a government scam. Furthermore, the ticket lottery is very confusing, with all "long-range" tickets for the summer months already sold out! Vacationers, beware.
Pat O'Brien,
Clinton