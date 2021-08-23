Letter to the editor: A difficult summer for our rivers

I balance my professional and family life with time on the river. River time, usually with a rod in hand, is a critical part of my quality of life as a Montanan. This summer that life feels very threatened by high temperatures, a winter with low snow pack, a bad fire season, and the sheer volume of anglers seeking out native trout on our blue ribbon trout streams.

Yet I’m worried about my future as an angler, and I’m sure our state’s fly shop owners, outfitters and guides, who are all part of the $7 billion outdoor recreation economy our rivers support, are even more concerned.

As a Missoulian, a large part of my river days are spent on the Blackfoot River and its tributaries. I feel fortunate that the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act is in the works to help protect this important watershed. What this legislation needs to move forward is support from Senator Steve Daines. This summer is a wake-up call, and our rivers and native trout need all the help we can offer them. Senator, please help move the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act through Congress now.

Derek Laine,

Missoula

